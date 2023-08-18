Reports being circulated regarding the Parliamentary Committee Rooms are false - Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera, Secretary General of Parliament.

The Secretary General of Parliament Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera said that the media reports being circulated that two pillows and a mattress were found in a Parliamentary Committee room are completely false.

The Secretary General of Parliament further stated that a committee consisting of three senior officials has been appointed to conduct a preliminary investigation into the reports published in media on July 30 th 2023 and along the said date, regarding the Housekeeping Department of Parliament and an investigation is already underway.

At present, an officer who has been accused of the aforesaid issue has been suspended, and the Parliamentary staff have been given the opportunity to meet the relevant committee members personally or to inform them about the related matters through telephone or e-mail. Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera also mentioned that an internal circular has been circulated that information can be submitted to the Secretary General and Assistant Secretary General of the Parliament in addition to the relevant committee members.

The Secretary General emphasized that investigations by the relevant committees are being carried out impartially and if an allegation against any officer is confirmed, strict action will be taken against them.