Vietnam to expand economic cooperation with Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena held a meeting with Vietnam Vice President Tran Luu Quang on the sidelines of the 7th China – South Asia Expo in Kunming, Yunnan Province in China on August 16.

The Vietnamese Vice President acceded to the request made by the Prime Minister to explore possibility of new areas of trade and investments in addition to the current joint ventures in the public and private sectors.

He said Vietnam has undertaken massive development projects and there would be employment opportunities for professionals and skilled Sri Lankan workers.

The Prime Minister discussed with the Vietnamese Vice President about expanding cooperation in agriculture with special focus on rubber, coconut and tea, and fisheries, alternative energy and mining.

He said that increase of flights between the two countries would help the growing tourist arrivals and Vietnam agreed to cooperate in promoting tourism to Buddhist places of worship.

Vietnamese Ministers and senior officials, Ministers Tharaka Balasuriya, Janaka Wakkumbura, Parliamentarian Yadamini Gunawardena and Secretary to the Prime Minister Anura Dissanayake also were present on this occasion.

The Prime Minister held discussions with the Vice Presidents of Indonesia, Myanmar, Nepal, the Minister of Commerce of the Maldives, and others with many foreign representatives who participated in the 7th China-South Asia Expo and the 27th China Kunming Import and Export Expo, which was held with the participation of 60 member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Cooperation (RCEP).

Prime Minister’s Media Division