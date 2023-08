The Sri Lanka Navy on 19th August 2023 resumed the cruises to visit the peaceful and calm waters of Trincomalee harbour premises and the Pigeon Island, Nilaveli. The initiative which formally commenced at the Trincomalee harbour, will allow tourists, school children, naval personnel and their families to once again experience cruises in the alluring waters of Trincomalee.

Going by the directives of the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera and under the supervision of Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara project re commenced to provide this thrilling experience at reasonable prices and incorporating safety protocols.

Deputy Area Commander Eastern Naval Area, Commodore Anil Bowatte and a group of officers, sailors and tourists were also present on this occasion.