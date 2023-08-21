The Counsul of Lao meets Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker.

The Counsul of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Mrs. Manilay Thiphalansy, met the Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker at Parliament (17).

The development of the relationships between the two countries was discussed under several areas. In particular, the development of Buddhist cultural programs between the two countries and the measures that can be taken for the development of the tourism industry were discussed.

Furthermore, there was a discussion regarding the business activities of the Lao People's Democratic Republic and the goods and services exported by the country to other countries.

Moreover, the establishment of a friendship association in the current Ninth Parliament on behalf of the Lao People's Democratic Republic was also discussed here. The Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera was also present at this event.