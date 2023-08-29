August 29, 2023
    Defence Secretary extends good wishes to Indian NDC delegation

    August 29, 2023
    An Indian National Defence College (NDC) delegation led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Sachdeva called on Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne   (Aug 28) at the Defence Ministry.

    The Defence Secretary warmly received the 16-member delegation comprised of senior foreign military officers and had a cordial discussion on matters of mutual interest.

    During the discussion held with the senior military officials, General Gunaratne also recalled cherished memories he had during his stay at the Indian NDC.

    Representing the delegation, Brig. Rajat Kumar and Col. Ushakov Rusian Leonidovich were also present at the meeting.

    The visiting NDC course participants are currently in Sri Lanka on a 3-day long visit as part of their tour on strategic neighbourhood studies.

    Ensuing the meeting, Gen. Gunaratne extended his wishes to the 63rd Indian NDC course members and their foreign participants for their future endeavours.

    Sri Lankan Military Liaison Officer Brig. Dhammika Welagedara and Assistant Defence Advisor to the Indian High Commision Lt. Col. Puneet Sushil had coordinated the event.

     

     

