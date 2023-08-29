Indian NDC delegation meets SL State Minister of Defence

An Indian National Defence College (NDC) delegation led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Sachdeva called on State Minister of Defence Hon. Premitha Bandara Tennakoon at his office in Colombo, (Aug 28).

The delegation of senior foreign military officers who arrived at the Island as part of their tour on strategic neighbourhood studies was warmly received by the State Minister and had a cordial discussion with them.

Representing the delegation, Brig. Rajat Kumar and Col. Ushakov Rusian Leonidovich were also present at the meeting.

At the culmination of the discussion, the Minister Tennakoon conveyed his best wishes to the visiting delegation for successful future endeavours.

Assistant Defence Advisor to the Indian High Commision Lt. Col. Puneet Sushil was also present at the event.

- Defence.lk