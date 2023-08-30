Prevailing showery condition is expected to continue in south-western part of the Island during next few days.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers about 75mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva province and in Mullaitivu districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about (40-45) kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, western and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (30) are Talaimannar (Mannar district), Iramiyankulam(Vavuniya district), Karappukutti (Trincomalee district), Palampasi (Mulathivu District) about 12.11 noon.