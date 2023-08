Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Speaker of Parliament has endorsed the certificate on several bills passed in the Parliament in recent past.

Accordingly, the Speaker endorsed the certificate to the Betting and Gaming Levy (Amendment) Bill, the Appropriation (Amendment) Bill and the Sri Lanka Institute of Taxation (Incorporation) (Amendment) Bill on the 21 st .

Accordingly, these Bills as the Betting and Gaming Levy (Amendment) Act No. 11 of 2023, the Appropriation (Amendment) Act No. 12 of 2023 and the Sri Lanka Institute of Taxation (Incorporation) (Amendment) Act No. 13 of 2023 came into force from 21 August 2023.