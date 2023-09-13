The Parliamentary Caucus for functioning towards safeguarding National Heritage discuss regarding the measures taken by several institutions for the preservation of national heritage

This was discussed when the Parliamentary Caucus for functioning towards safeguarding National Heritage met in Parliament recently under the Chairmanship of Hon. Jayantha Samaraweera Member of Parliament.

Officials representing the Department of Archeology, Sri Lanka Police, Tourism Promotion Bureau, Cultural Affairs Department, Central Environment Authority, Wildlife Conservation Department, Forest Conservation Department, Buddhist Affairs Department, Central Cultural Fund and Department of National Museums were involved for the said.

Furthermore, there was a discussion regarding the places identified as places with archaeological values ​​that are currently destroyed or are likely to be destroyed.

Accordingly, Hon. Jayantha Samaraweera, Member of Parliament recommended that the places which have been gazetted as archaeological sites and those which have not been gazetted and the places which are currently destroyed and the places which are at risk of destruction should be submitted to this Committee district wise.

Furthermore, the creation of an archaeological fund was discussed at the Committee meeting held. Accordingly, the officials present mentioned that the matter is currently being discussed. Moreover, there was a discussion at length about how the other institutions that were called for are working for the preservation of national heritage. State Minister Hon. Sisira Jayakody, Hon. (Dr.) Sarath Weerasekera, Hon. Udaya Gammanpila, Hon. Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha, Hon. Jagath Kumara Sumithraarachchi,