Dealing with BRICS nations are economically important for Sri Lanka - The Central Bank of Sri Lanka tells the Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations.

 Conduct a discussion and present a report on the benefits of working with the BRICS countries – Committee Chair instructs.

 Attention directed towards the recruitment of Sri Lankan students abroad as volunteers to serve in foreign embassies.

41% of the world's population lives, 24% of the world's gross domestic product (GDP) and 16% of world trade activities are carried out in the BRICS countries, The Central Bank of Sri Lanka stated before the Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations. Furthermore, 10.3% of Sri Lanka's exports and 47.3% of imports in the year 2022 are made from BRICS countries and for these reasons it is economically important to work with BRICS countries, the Central Bank officials further stated.

The said discussions were held at the Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations held in Parliament, Chaired by Hon. Namal Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, the Committee Chair recommended that a special discussion be held with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Finance under the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inquire about the social, economic and political benefits that can be obtained through working with the BRICS countries and submit a report to the Committee.

Moreover, the Chair also instructed the relevant officials to pay attention to the recruitment of foreign students, including Sri Lankan students who are studying abroad, as volunteers for the vacancies of employees in foreign embassies.

