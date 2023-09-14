Inaugural Meeting Reviews Progress in Implementing IMF Economic Reforms

The inaugural meeting to assess Sri Lanka’s progress regarding the implementation of the new economic reforms proposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday(14).

These discussions will be held over a period of two weeks from today and the final discussion of the review will be held on September 26th under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Representing the Sri Lankan government in this deliberation were Minister of State for Finance Mr. Shehan Semasinghe, President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Staff Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake, Advisor to the President on Economic Affairs Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga, Finance Ministry Secretary Mr. Mahinda Siriwardena and Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation featured prominent figures such as Peter Breuer ( Senior Mission Chief), Katya Svirydzenka ( Deputy Mission Chief), Mike Li, Sophia Zhang, Dmitriy Rozhkov, Noda Selim, Sandesh Dhungana, Nui Miao, Mark Adams (virtual), Joei Turkewitz, Nuong Lan Vu.