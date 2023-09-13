President Ranil Wickremesinghe commends Durdans Hospital for leading the way in healthcare innovation

President Ranil Wickremesinghe delivering the keynote speech September (12) at the inauguration of the new "Alfred House Wing" and the launch of the coffee table book "Journey of Care" at Durdans Hospital in Colombo recognized Durdans Hospital's significant contributions, including the construction of new buildings. The President emphasized that the hospital's true achievement lies in the institutions it has built and the pride they bring to the nation as the first private hospital.

President Wickremesinghe acknowledging the doubts surrounding the transition from the construction industry to healthcare, commended Durdans Hospital for showcasing that such a transition is not only possible but can also lead to the modernization of the entire private healthcare system. The hospital's commitment to incorporating cutting-edge technology was particularly highlighted.

Addressing the technology gap, the President urged Durdans Hospital to keep up with technological advancements and emphasized Sri Lanka's need to catch up with technologies, including AI. He discussed plans to establish technology-focused universities to bridge this gap and ensure the country's healthcare system can meet the challenges of new innovations and technologies.

Discussing the rapidly evolving field of medicine, President Wickremesinghe stressed that continuous investment is essential, considering the constant changes and innovations in the healthcare sector. He noted that the advancements in the last decade have surpassed those seen in previous generations.

President Wickremesinghe expressed his hope that others would follow the example set by Ajith Thudawe and the Board of Directors of Durdans Hospital. He thanked the entire hospital team for their role in building this outstanding institution and wished them success in the future.

Chairman of Durdans Hospital Ajith Thudawe presenting the coffee table book "Journey of Care" to President Wickremesinghe, marking the occasion of the new "Alfred House Wing" inauguration.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including State Minister Tharaka Balasuriya, Parliamentarian Feld Marshal Sarath Fonseka, and former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and distinguished guests including the Chairman, Board of Directors and the staff of Durdans Hospitals.