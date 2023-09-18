The Korean Minister of Employment and Labor meets with the Speaker

A meeting between the delegation headed by Minister of Employment and Labor of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Lee Jung-sik and the Hon. Speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana was held recently (15) in Parliament. The Secretary General of the Parliament Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera and the Korean Ambassador to Sri Lanka Ms. Miyon Lee was also present at this occasion.

The Korean Minister of Employment and Labor Mr. Lee Jung-sik, stated that according to the current economic and social changes, the Korean Employment Permit System will be restructured and thus expected to increase the employment quota given to Sri Lankan workers. He further stated that through this restructuring, he hopes to expand the opportunities available to Sri Lanka, especially in various industrial sectors and specialized service sectors.

Furthermore, the Korean Minister of Employment and Labor expressed his appreciation for the measures taken by the Sri Lankan government to teach Korean language to Sri Lankans and stated that he hopes to continue the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and other cooperation programs.

Hon. Speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana making a request that more opportunities be given to Sri Lankan workers for employment through various employment sectors as the economy of Sri Lanka will benefit greatly given that Sri Lankan workers are engaged in Korean jobs. The Hon. Speaker also expressed his gratitude for the support provided by Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to Sri Lanka.