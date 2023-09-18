September 19, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Applications called for the appointment of Members of the Surcharge Appeals Committee

    September 19, 2023
    Applications called for the appointment of Members of the Surcharge Appeals Committee

     


    The Surcharge Appeals Committee is the appellate authority to be established under Section 21 of
    the National Audit Act, No. 19 of 2018 to which any person aggrieved by a decision made by the
    Chief Accounting Officer of an auditee entity specified in the above Act may appeal against such
    decision.
    Accordingly, applications are called from persons with experience in the fields of auditing, law and
    public finance management, public administration and engineering, to be considered for the
    appointment as Members of the Surcharge Appeals Committee, to hear and determine appeals of
    any person aggrieved by a decision referred above.
    Members of the National Audit Office and the Sri Lanka State Audit Service are not eligible for the
    appointment as members of this Committee.
    The applications should be prepared in accordance with the sample which is available on the
    Parliament Web Site ( www.parliament.lk ) and the duly completed applications should be sent to;
    Secretary-General to the Constitutional Council, Parliament of Sri Lanka, Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte
    on or before 9 th October 2023 by registered post, or by email to
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
    Indicate ‘Constitutional Council re: Surcharge Appeals Committee’ on the top left-hand corner of
    the envelope, or as the subject if emailing.

    Last modified on Monday, 18 September 2023 19:13
    « Exams should be conducted on time and results should be given on time The Korean Minister of Employment and Labor meets with the Speaker »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya