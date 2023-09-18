Applications called for the appointment of Members of the Surcharge Appeals Committee



The Surcharge Appeals Committee is the appellate authority to be established under Section 21 of

the National Audit Act, No. 19 of 2018 to which any person aggrieved by a decision made by the

Chief Accounting Officer of an auditee entity specified in the above Act may appeal against such

decision.

Accordingly, applications are called from persons with experience in the fields of auditing, law and

public finance management, public administration and engineering, to be considered for the

appointment as Members of the Surcharge Appeals Committee, to hear and determine appeals of

any person aggrieved by a decision referred above.

Members of the National Audit Office and the Sri Lanka State Audit Service are not eligible for the

appointment as members of this Committee.

The applications should be prepared in accordance with the sample which is available on the

Parliament Web Site ( www.parliament.lk ) and the duly completed applications should be sent to;

Secretary-General to the Constitutional Council, Parliament of Sri Lanka, Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte

on or before 9 th October 2023 by registered post, or by email to

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Indicate ‘Constitutional Council re: Surcharge Appeals Committee’ on the top left-hand corner of

the envelope, or as the subject if emailing.