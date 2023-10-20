The President engages in High-Level discussions with representatives of prominent Chinese Corporations

During his four-day official visit to China, President Ranil Wickremesinghe conducted significant deliberations Oct (19) with distinguished representatives from several major Chinese corporations, including China Communications Construction Corporation, Sinopec Company and BYD Company.

These discussions placed considerable emphasis on the exploration of prospective investment opportunities and avenues within Sri Lanka. Key focal points included the development of the port city as an international financial centre, the formulation of new financial regulations specific to the Port City and the establishment of judicial and arbitration mechanisms exclusively applicable to the Port City.

Furthermore, the dialogue encompassed various sectors, including the electrification of Sri Lanka’s transportation systems, electric vehicle assembly and electric train services.

The corporate representatives of these esteemed companies expressed their unwavering commitment to extending optimal support for the advancement of Sri Lanka’s economy and to seize the investment prospects the country offers.

The Sri Lankan delegation accompanied the President during these significant dialogues.

PMD