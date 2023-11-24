Co-opted Members to serve in the Legislative Standing Committee for the consideration of the “Dassana Bauddha Sanvidhanaya (Incorporation)” Bill named.



The Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker announced to the House yesterday (24) that the following Co-opted Members to serve in the Legislative Standing Committee for the consideration of the “Dassana Bauddha Sanvidhanaya (Incorporation)” Bill. Namely;

 Hon. Keheliya Rambukwella

 Hon. Vidura Wickramanayaka

 Hon. Vijitha Berugoda

 Hon. Gayantha Karunatilleka

 Hon. Tissa Attanayake

 Hon. R. M. Ranjith Madduma Bandara

 Hon. Gunathilaka Rajapaksha

 Hon. Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha

The Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker also announced that apart from the Budget Head of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Plantation Industry, scheduled to be debated on Saturday, December 09 th , 2023, the Budget Head of the Non-Cabinet Ministry of State Plantation Enterprises Reforms, has also scheduled to be debated.