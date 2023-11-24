Co-opted Members to serve in the Legislative Standing Committee for the consideration of the “Dassana Bauddha Sanvidhanaya (Incorporation)” Bill named.

November 25, 2023
    November 25, 2023
    The Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker announced to the House  yesterday  (24) that the following Co-opted Members to serve in the Legislative Standing Committee for the consideration of the “Dassana Bauddha Sanvidhanaya (Incorporation)” Bill. Namely;
     Hon. Keheliya Rambukwella
     Hon. Vidura Wickramanayaka
     Hon. Vijitha Berugoda
     Hon. Gayantha Karunatilleka
     Hon. Tissa Attanayake
     Hon. R. M. Ranjith Madduma Bandara
     Hon. Gunathilaka Rajapaksha
     Hon. Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha

    A decision to debate the Budget Head of the Non-Cabinet Ministry of State Plantation Enterprises Reforms.
    The Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker also announced that apart from the Budget Head of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Plantation Industry, scheduled to be debated on Saturday, December 09 th , 2023, the Budget Head of the Non-Cabinet Ministry of State Plantation Enterprises Reforms, has also scheduled to be debated.

     

     

    Last modified on Friday, 24 November 2023 23:02
