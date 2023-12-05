December 05, 2023
    Co-opted members nominated to consider private members’ bills

    Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced in the Parliament today (05) that in terms of Standing Order 113(2), he has nominated the following Co-opted Members to serve in the Legislative Standing Committee for the consideration of the “Sahana Community Development Foundation (Incorporation) Bill”.

    Accordingly, Hon. Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, Hon. A. Aravindh Kumar, Hon. (Mrs.) Geetha Samanmale Kumarasinghe, Hon. Ashok Abeysinghe, Hon. Kins Nelson, Hon. Rohana Bandara, Hon. Nipuna Ranawaka and Hon. Jagath Samarawickrama have been nominated to serve in the Legislative Standing Committee.

    Speaker also announced that in terms of Standing Order 113(2), he has nominated the following Co- opted Members to serve in the Legislative Standing Committee for the consideration of the “Re- Awakening East Organization (Incorporation) Bill”.

    Accordingly, Hon. Ashok Abeysinhghe, Hon. S.M.M. Muszhaaraff, Attorney at Law, Hon. Sanjeeva Edirimanna, Hon. Karunadasa Kodithuwakku, Hon. Kins Nelson, Hon. Rohana Bandara, Hon. Nipuna Ranawaka and Hon. D. Weerasingha have been nominated to serve in the Legislative Standing Committee for the consideration of the “Re-Awakening East Organization (Incorporation) Bill”.

     

