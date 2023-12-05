December 05, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Egyptian Ambassador to Sri Lanka called on the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana

    December 05, 2023
    Egyptian Ambassador to Sri Lanka called on the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana

    The Ambassador of Egypt to Sri Lanka H.E Maged Mosleh called on the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana in Parliament recently.

    Discussions were held between the Speaker and the Ambassador regarding the 66 years of bilateral relations between Egypt and Sri Lanka. Thus, attention was paid to the issue of a commemorative stamp and the re-establishment of the Sri Lanka-Egypt Parliamentary Friendship Association in line with the 66 th anniversary.

    It was also discussed about the future measures that can be taken in various sectors in order to further strengthen the existing relations between the two countries.

    The Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera was also present on this occasion.

     

    « Expanded Professional Education Opportunities for G.C.E. O/L Candidates, Regardless of Exam Outcomes – Mr. Saman Rubasinghe
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya