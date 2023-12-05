Egyptian Ambassador to Sri Lanka called on the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana

The Ambassador of Egypt to Sri Lanka H.E Maged Mosleh called on the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana in Parliament recently.

Discussions were held between the Speaker and the Ambassador regarding the 66 years of bilateral relations between Egypt and Sri Lanka. Thus, attention was paid to the issue of a commemorative stamp and the re-establishment of the Sri Lanka-Egypt Parliamentary Friendship Association in line with the 66 th anniversary.

It was also discussed about the future measures that can be taken in various sectors in order to further strengthen the existing relations between the two countries.

The Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera was also present on this occasion.