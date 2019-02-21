The 41st Gangarama Temple Navam Perahera commenced its procession after President Maithripala Sirisena ceremoniously placed the casket of Sacred Relics on the main tusker, Poyaday (19).The President, after engaging in religious observances at the temple placed the casket of Sacred Relics on the main tusker. The Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa also participated in this ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the President mentioned that the Perahara (procession) is an image which portrays the unique identity of the Sri Lankan traditions in a period where it is highly challenged. The Chief Incumbent of the Hunupitiya Gangarama Temple Ven. Galaboda Gnanissara Thero, who provides guidance to hold this procession, is not in a healthy condition at the moment and the President wished him a speedy recovery and good health.

The Maha Sangha including the Chief Incumbent of Gangarama Vihara Ven. Dr.Kirinde Assaji thero , Gangarama Dayaka Sabha President Ranjith Wijewardene, Ministers Ruwan Wijewardene, Sagala Rathnayake, Members of Parliament, Mahinda Amaraweera, Thilanga Sumathipala, Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, Ambassadors, and local and foreign devotees and others were present in this event.