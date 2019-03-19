President emphasized the responsibility of protecting the Buddhist philosophy

The ‘Tripitakabhivandana’ Week has been declared prior to the proposal made by Sri Lanka to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to declare the Theravada Tripitaka as a World Heritage, to create a Buddhist revival in the country as well as to provide knowledge to the younger generation regarding the Theravada Tripitaka, said President Maithripala Sirisena.

The President said that some people are attempting to interpret the Buddhist philosophy in various ways and further said that they are issuing statements against him when he express his ideas regarding it. President Sirisena emphasized that as the President as well as a Buddhist he will fulfill his responsibilities towards protecting the Buddhist philosophy for the benefit of future generation.

The President made these remarks participating in a religious ceremony to unveil the stone statue of the Buddha, which was erected at the Selgiri Temple Kuliyapitiya, Udubaddawa, Newakada, Sunday (17).The President made the first offering of flowers to the Buddha statue.

The President presented a special memento to the Ven. Alankulame Premasiri Thero and the Thero also presented a replica of the Buddha statue to the President.

President Sirisena also presented a memento to the architect of the Buddha statue Deshabandu C.W. Wickramasinghe.