A bilateral agreement will be signed this week by the United States of America and Sri Lanka to use assistance of the resource persons belong to the US Peace Corps for the promotion of English Language in the island.

According to the news releases issued by Attorney–at–Law Sudarshana Wickremesinghe Gunawardhane, the CEO of the American Peace Corps Sheila Crowley will visit Sri Lanka for this purpose.

During an earlier visit on an invitation of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, an American Peace Corps delegation in the latter part of the last May recommended that Peace Corp volunteers’ service should be reused for the promotion of English knowledge of the people of Sri Lanka.