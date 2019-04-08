April 08, 2019

    Development - Provincial

    Showers occur at several places in the evening

    April 08, 2019
    Showers occur at several places in the evening

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and Uva provinces after 2.00 p.m and it will spread into Eastern province afterwards. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (09th), Mahawewa, Alaluwa, Kadahapola, Uhumiya, Udagama, Kandanuwara, Girandurukotte, Ellegoda, Galmeda and Periyanilavanai about 12:11 noon.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the South-eastern sea areas in the evening or night. Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island.Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and the speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kalutara district after 2.00 p.m and it will spread into Ampara and Batticaloa districts afterwards.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (08th), are Ja-Ela, Ganemulla, Anguruwella, Dambagolla, Ambanporuwa and Kotagoda about 12:11 noon.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    8-Apr-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   37           26           90           45           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            32           26           90           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 4.00p.m

    Colombo              33           28           80           60           Mainly fair

    Galle      31           25           85           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    34           26           80           55           Mainly fair

    Kandy   34           20           90           40           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           18           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           36           23           95           45           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       35           24           90           45           Mainly fair

    Mannar                35           26           80           40           Mainly fair

