Rains possible in several areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and Uva provinces after 2.00 p.m and it will spread into Ampara and Batticaloa districts afterwards.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (08th), are Ja-Ela, Ganemulla, Anguruwella, Dambagolla, Ambanporuwa and Kotagoda about 12:11 noon.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the South-eastern sea areas in the evening or night. Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island.Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and the speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kalutara district after 2.00 p.m. It will spread into Ampara and Batticaloa districts afterwards. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (07th), are Nalluruwa, Bellapitiya, Bothale, Kahawatta, Kadurugalla, Konketiya, Habessa and Dombagahawela about 12:11 noon.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 7-Apr-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 37 24 85 35 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 32 25 85 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 4.00p.m

Colombo 33 26 85 55 Mainly fair

Galle 31 26 85 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 35 24 90 45 Mainly fair

Kandy 34 21 95 45 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 24 9 95 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 35 23 95 45 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 34 23 85 55 Mainly fair

Mannar 33 26 80 60 Mainly fair