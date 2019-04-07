April 07, 2019

    April 07, 2019
    Rains possible in several areas

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and Uva provinces after 2.00 p.m and it will spread into Ampara and Batticaloa districts afterwards.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (08th), are Ja-Ela, Ganemulla, Anguruwella, Dambagolla, Ambanporuwa and Kotagoda about 12:11 noon.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the South-eastern sea areas in the evening or night. Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island.Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and the speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kalutara district after 2.00 p.m. It will spread into Ampara and Batticaloa districts afterwards. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (07th), are Nalluruwa, Bellapitiya, Bothale, Kahawatta, Kadurugalla, Konketiya, Habessa and Dombagahawela about 12:11 noon.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    7-Apr-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   37           24           85           35           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            32           25           85           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 4.00p.m

    Colombo              33           26           85           55           Mainly fair

    Galle      31           26           85           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    35           24           90           45           Mainly fair

    Kandy   34           21           95           45           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     24           9              95           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           35           23           95           45           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       34           23           85           55           Mainly fair

    Mannar                33           26           80           60           Mainly fair

