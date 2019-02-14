Seven member committee to monitor state media

The Finance and Media Ministry in a statement said at this time when there is a social dialogue about the working and independence
of the media, veterans in the media field had expressed the opinion that state media should become truly independent institutions serving the people before any action is taken regarding private media. As such, the Minister has appointed the seven member committee to realise this objective.
The committee has been vested the responsibility to monitor and study the working of state media regarding the above mentioned factors and submit necessary recommendations.