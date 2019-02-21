AG, EC Chairman called for next Party Leaders’ Meeting

A decision was taken to summon Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya and Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya for the next Party Leaders’ Meeting to discuss the holding of the Provincial Council elections under the old system.Minister Mano Ganeshan said yesterday that the discussion regarding the long overdue PC elections had been initiated by Minister Rishad Bathiudeen and Mano Ganeshan who attended the meeting.

“The meeting was held under the patronage of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday. After both Minister Bathiudeen and I raised the matter regarding the delay in PC elections, a discussion commenced regarding the PC elections being held under the old method.The Speaker said that we should discuss the matter at length and for that both the AG and EC Chairman should be present at the next meeting,” he noted.

“The Party Leaders also discussed President Maithripala Sirisena’s decision on holding the elections under the new method. We then decided to meet the President as soon as possible to discuss about this,” Ganeshan saidPresident Maithripala Sirisena presented a Cabinet Paper earlier this month proposing to hold the Provincial Council elections before May 31. “In that paper, the President was specific in wanting 25% of female representation at the PC elections.

He also said that he wanted to fill the seats that had fallen vacant which was earlier occupied by women with female representatives. The old electoral method did not have this specific quota for female representatives.PC elections for the Eastern, North Central and Sabaragamuwa Provinces are 16 months overdue now, while PC elections for the Northern, North Western and Central Provinces are now four months overdue.

By May this year, two more PCs will end their terms and the term of the Uva Provincial Council will expire by September. EC Chairman Deshapriya on January 28 issued an ultimatum that he will step down from his post in protest if the PC elections were not held before the Presidential election which needs to be held prior to December 9 this year.