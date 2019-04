Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres has reaffirmed the commitment of the United Nations to continue to support the people of Sri Lanka including in the reconciliation and sustainable development agenda.

He has given this assurance when he met Minister of Finance, Mangala Samaraweera, who is in New York to represent Sri Lanka at the Financing for Development Forum of the UN Economic and Social Council. The Secretary-General has recalled his visits to Sri Lanka in the past including his first visit in 1978 and has also stated that he was impressed by the peaceful resolution of the recent political crisis in Sri Lanka.