PM, political leaders condemn bomb attacks, urge the nation to unite

Sri Lanka political leaders strongly condemned a series of coordinated bomb attacks on churches and hotels in Colombo on Sunday morning that left scores dead and many more injured.Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemning the attacks called upon all the Sri Lankans to remain united and said the government is taking immediate steps to contain the situation.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today. I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong. Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation."

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa condemning the attacks said whoever behind the attacks must be dealt with immediately. He called on the stand together and rise up against it as one voice.

"It is absolutely barbaric to see such violent attacks on such a holy day. Whoever is behind these attacks must be dealt with immediately. My thoughts and prayers are with the families that lost loved ones and all of Sri Lanka."

"We will not tolerate such violence, such acts of terrorism, of cowardice within our borders once again. We will stand together and rise up against it as one voice. We will stand united as a nation," he said.

Leader of the main Tamil party, Tamil National Alliance R. Sampanthan taking to Twitter urged the President and Prime Minister to take necessary steps to identify the perpetrators of the attacks and bring them before justice. He called upon the people to come together and stand in solidarity with those who were killed in the attacks.

"I am deeply saddened by today�s cowardly attacks targeting Churches and Hotels in Colombo and Batticaloa. I urge His Excellency the President and The Prime Minister to take necessary steps to identify the preparators of these crimes and to bring them before the law."

"I call upon all people of this country to come together and stand in solidarity with those who have lost their loved ones in these cowardly and tragic attacks. Let us stay together and be strong so that these extremists will not be able to take this country backwards."

At least 100 people were killed and over 300 were injured in the coordinated bomb attacks on churches and hotels in Colombo as the Christians in the country celebrated the Easter today.