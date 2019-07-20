Water cut in Gampaha tomorrow

A Nine- hour water cut would be imposed tomorrow at 8:00am to 5:00pm due to due to restorative work being carried out on a water supply line, the NWSDB announced.The water supply to Kelaniya Pradeshiya Sabha area, Peliyagoda Urban Council area, Wattala Urban Council area, Wattala Pradeshiya Sabha area, Biyagama Pradeshiya Sabha area, Mahara Pradeshiya Sabha area, Dompe Pradeshiya Sabha area, Ja Ela Pradeshiya Sabha area, Ja-Ela Municipal Council area, Katunayake/Seeduwa Urban Council area and a part of the Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha area and surrounding areas would be interrupted. The NWS&DB requests the public to call hotline 1939 for any information.