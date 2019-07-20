Trincomalee Educational Zone bags first place

The Batticaloa Educational Zone and the Paddiruppu Educational Zone were placed second and third, respectively.A large number of students representing around 13 educational zones schools from the Ampara, Batticaloa, and Trincomalee districts in the Eastern Province, competed in several events at the two-day event which was presided over by Eastern Provincial Education Department Director M.K.M. Mansoor.

Eastern Province Governor Shan Wijayalal de Silva was the chief guest at the awards ceremony. Eastern Provincial Education Department Director M.K.M. Mansoor received the guests and delivered the welcome address. The ceremony was organised under the instructions of Thirukkovil Zonal Education Director V. Jeyachandren.

The Tamil Language Day Competition procession commenced from the Alayadivembu Divisional Secretariat premises and proceeded along the main street before ending at the Akkaraipattu Sri Vammmiyadi Pillayar Temple junction.EP Education Department Director M.K.M. Mansoor, Additional Provincial Education Directors K. Varathaseelan and A. Vijayandamoorthy, Zonal Education Directors, Deputy and Assistant Education Directors, and Education Department officials were also present at the event and handed over certificates to the winners.