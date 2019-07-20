Trincomalee Educational Zone bags first place

Eastern Province Governor Shan Wijayalal de Silva was the chief guest at the awards ceremony. Eastern Provincial Education Department Director M.K.M. Mansoor received the guests and delivered the welcome address. The ceremony was organised under the instructions of Thirukkovil Zonal Education Director V. Jeyachandren.
The Tamil Language Day Competition procession commenced from the Alayadivembu Divisional Secretariat premises and proceeded along the main street before ending at the Akkaraipattu Sri Vammmiyadi Pillayar Temple junction.EP Education Department Director M.K.M. Mansoor, Additional Provincial Education Directors K. Varathaseelan and A. Vijayandamoorthy, Zonal Education Directors, Deputy and Assistant Education Directors, and Education Department officials were also present at the event and handed over certificates to the winners.