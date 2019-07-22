July 22, 2019
    Navy holds two persons for illegal loading of sand

    July 22, 2019
    Naval personnel held two persons who were loading sand for transportation without permits, during a raid carried out at Kandalkadu area in Trincomalee, on 20th July 2019.

    Accordingly, Naval personnel attached to the Eastern Naval Command apprehended these suspects who were loading sand in the Mahaweli river without permits and the loaded lorry with 03 cubes of sand were also taken into naval custody. The suspects along with the lorry and the lord of sand were handed over to Muthur Police for onward action.

    Further, Sri Lanka Navy under the directives of Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, contributes in the conservation of environment by conducting frequent raids and search missions to seize the illegal sand miners who damage the natural coexistent of the eco systems.

    SL Navy

