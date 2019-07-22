Navy renders assistance to clean retention pond at Samagipura, Hambantota

The Navy rendered assistance to clean a retention pond at Samagipura, Hambantota on 18 th July 2019. The event was organized by the Municipal Council of Hambantota.

There are several ponds within the Hambantota Municipal Council area and this particular pond has been contaminated by pollution, causing a number of environmental and health issues.

Upon the request of the Municipal Commissioner of Hambantota, naval personnel and sailors of the Navy's Rapid Response Rescue and Relief Unit (4RU) along with dinghies attached to the Southern Naval Command were deployed for the safety of the crew of Municipal Council.

When requested, the Sri Lanka Navy extends its fullest assistance to the government, private and voluntary organizations who undertake similar Corporate Social Responsibility events.