Creation of Ladakh India’s internal matter - PM

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that the creation of Ladakh as a Union Territory is an internal matter of India.The Indian government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

The move sparked jubilation in Buddhist-dominated Leh town for coming close to the fulfilment of their long standing demand.The creation of Ladakh and the consequential restructuring are India’s internal matters, Wickremesinghe said in a communique posted on social media sites.

“Ladakh will become an Indian State. With 70% of Ladakh’s population being Buddhist it will be the first Indian state with a Buddhist majority.” “Creation of Ladakh and consequential restructuring is India’s internal matter, it is a beautiful region well worth a visit,” he tweeted.