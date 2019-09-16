September 16, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Water levels of Kelani, Attanagalu and Kalu rivers on the rise

    September 16, 2019
    Water levels of Kelani, Attanagalu and Kalu rivers on the rise

    The Department of Irrigation has warned that the water level of the Kalu, Attanagalu and Kelani rivers are currently rising to ‘Flood Level’.In the meantime, Kelani River too has reached flood levels at Norwood area due to the prevailing heavy rainfall. The Kalu River has also neared the spill level at Milla Kanda, the Irrigation Department said, issuing an advisory on the possible rise of the river’s water level. Accordingly, the people living in low-level areas of these rivers have been advised to move to safer locations due to the threat of floods.

    « Liquor licences without Minister approval in 2017, ’18 to be cancelled
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya