Liquor licences without Minister approval in 2017, ’18 to be cancelled

The Ministry communique disclosed that the Excise Department had issued 10 new liquor licenses in 2017 and 74 new liquor licenses in 2018. However, the approval of the subject minister was not obtained nor was he informed of these new licence issuances, as is required under the provisions of the Excise Ordinance, the Ministry said. Under the Excise Ordinance, the subject minister has the discretion to decide whether to issue, renew or cancel any liquor license or licenses at any time the minister decides to do so.
The Ministry communique also adds that news reports published by certain electronic and print media that the Excise Department had issued four new licenses to set up distillery factories are completely false. The Commissioner-General reiterates that no such new licenses have been issued for distillery factories during this year.