Sri Lanka signs Country Programme Framework with IAEA

Sri Lanka Monday signed its fourth Country Programme Framework (CPF) with the International Atomic Energy Authority for the period of 2019 - 2025.T.M.R. Tennakoon, Director General, Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Board and Dazhu Yang, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, signed Sri Lanka's Country Programme Framework (CPF) for the period of 2019�2025 on 16 September 2019 on the margins of the IAEA 63rd General Conference taking place from 16-20 September 2019 in Vienna, Austria.

A CPF is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.The objective of this CPF is to further contribute to the national socioeconomic development goals by using nuclear science and technology in the areas where they have clear advantages over other technologies.

The CPF had been developed in a participatory approach and in close consultation with stakeholders from a broad range of appropriate socioeconomic sectors ensuring nuclear science and technology can further contribute to the achievement of national development objectives.

The proposed program which builds on the achievements of the previous three CPFs, since 2001, focuses on the following areas:

• Nuclear and radiation safety and security,

• Food and agriculture,

• Health and nutrition,

• Water resource management,

• Energy and industry,

• Human resources development for nuclear applications

The CPF is aligned with the Government's main strategic document Vision 2025 - A Country Enriched, which sets out national priorities in reforming the country, eliminating burdens from the past and transforming Sri Lanka into a dynamic modern economy and export-oriented economic hub in the Indian Ocean. The CPF is also linked with other national strategies and policy documents as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Framework 2018 - 2022.

The proposed technical cooperation program under the CPF aims to support socioeconomic development and poverty reduction in Sri Lanka and contributes to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2 - Zero Hunger, 3 - Good Health and Well-being, 6 - Clean Water and Sanitation, 9 � Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, 13 - Climate Action, 15 � Life on Land, and other relevant SDGs of Sri Lanka for the period 2019 -2025.

Sri Lanka has been an IAEA Member State since 1957 and has been associated with its TC program since then.