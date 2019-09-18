Navy at National Coastal and Marine Resources Conservation Week

To coincide with the ‘National Coastal and Marine Resources Conservation Week’ the Navy, under the able guidance of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, organized a beach clean-up programme at the Gall Face beach, Colombo yesterday (17th September).A large group of naval personnel, who joined this praiseworthy effort, sweat it out in the beach and collected heaps of plastic, polythene and other non-degradable waste littering the beach area.