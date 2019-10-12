October 12, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    SriLankan Japan-bound flight delays due to Typhoon Hagibis Featured

    October 12, 2019
    SriLankan Japan-bound flight delays due to Typhoon Hagibis

    The SriLankan Airlines has further delayed a flight, which was scheduled to fly to Narita, Japan from Colombo this afternoon, until tomorrow (13).This measure was taken as the Typhoon Hagibis approached central Japan causing major disruptions in transportation systems.Flight UL460 has accordingly been delayed until 2.15 am local time tomorrow (13) and it is expected to reach Narita at 2.35 pm tomorrow on Japan local time.SriLankan Airlines says it is closely monitoring the situation and urges the passengers to contact the local airline body’s 24-hour contact centre (+94117771979) or their travel agents for further information.

    According to foreign media, the Japanese operators are also taking precautionary measures before the storm makes landfall. It added that the Japanese carriers have cancelled almost all domestic flights on Saturday both inbound and outbound at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

    Typhoon Hagibis is due to make landfall on Japan’s main island of Honshu late on Saturday.A number of municipal governments have issued evacuation advisories to areas particularly at risk, including some in the most populous greater T

    « Castlereigh reservoir starts to spill over Returning Officer’s official statement on Elpitiya PS poll »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya