Defence Secretary praises military medics' support in fighting against coronavirus

Dedicated and fearlessly committed, military medical teams had assisted the government by conducting quarantine program well to mitigate the spread of coronavirus outbreak in the country, Defence Secretary Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne said.

He said medical teams of tri-services, who had proved their credibility of treating and saving the lives of wounded combatants throughout the Eelam war, were the ﬁrst respondents for any form of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, locally or abroad.

“The military medics, whether it is in a pitch battle or a disaster of any magnitude, have extended a highly credible service to the affected; both military and civilians, throughout the conflict from the first line to the depth,” he said.

The Defence Secretary said the role played by military medics was considered an essential service to support the government mechanism in countering any sort of conventional or non-traditional threat.

Maj. Gen. Gunaratne was the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony to commence Masters of Science (MSc) Program in Military Medicine of the College of Military Medicine, held at the Army Hospital Auditorium, Narahenpita, July (23).

Delivering the keynote address, he said military medical staffers needed to deploy in United Nations missions which would allow them the opportunity to provide their services to various multinationals around the globe.

“We shall be able to develop this to a multinational forum that entices participants from regional and global levels once the recognition is gained. It was a demanding necessity to gear them with a suitable academic background while enabling them to work in any condition in which their services are needed”, he said praising the College of Military Medicine for introducing the Masters Programme in Military Medicine.

Defence Secretary also said the new initiative would support to groom young generation of tri-services medical sector with a wide range of knowledge to combat crucial situations in pandemics, armed conﬂicts, natural or man-made disasters both, locally and overseas.

The program, which is conducted in affiliation with the Colombo University under the patronage of the Health Ministry, covers medical and related studies including combat, clinical and preventive medicine conducted jointly by tri-services experts, military ethics and customs, disaster management and military psychiatry conducted by Sri Lanka Army, aviation medicine conducted by Sri Lanka Air Force and diving and hyperbaric medicine by Sri Lanka Navy.

Defence Secretary praising the commitment of Health Ministry Secretary Maj. Gen. Sanjeewa Munasinghe for introducing the programme, pledged his fullest support to the College of Military Medicine and the Post Graduate Institute of Medicine, Colombo University.



Health and Indigenous Medicine Ministry Secretary Maj. Gen. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Higher Education, Technology and Innovation Ministry Secretary Anura Dissanayake, Acting Chief of Defence Staff and Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Air Force Commander Air Marshal Sumangala Dias, Chairman University Grants Commission Prof. Sampath Amaratunga, Vice Chancellor University of Colombo Prof. Chandrika Wijeyaratne, Director Postgraduate Institute of Medicine Prof. Senaka Rajapakse, serving and retired senior tri-forces officers and the members of Post Graduate Institute of Medicine were also present at the occasion.