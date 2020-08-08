August 09, 2020
    US Defence Attaché in Colombo Calls on Commander of the Army Featured

    August 09, 2020
     The Defence Attaché of the Embassy of the United States of America in Sri Lanka, Lieutenant Colonel Travis Cox, together with a delegation had a periodical review meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, Commander of the Army and Head of the National Operation Centre for the Prevention of COVID19 Outbreak, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva August (7) at the Army Headquarters, Sri Jayewardenepura.

    The cordial discussion that followed focused on matters related, to bilateral importance and updates. The Visiting Defence Attaché praised the Sri Lanka Army and stakeholders for their role in the control and prevention of COVID 19 in Sri Lanka.

    Exchange of mementoes culminated the cordial meet.

