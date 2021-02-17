February 18, 2021
    political Current Affairs

    February 18, 2021
    The Hon. Speaker receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    The Hon. Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Army Hospital in Narahenpita yesterday (17). The Indian High
    Commissioner to Sri Lanka Mr. Gopal Bagley was also present while the vaccine was administered.


    The Indian High Commissioner Gopal Bagley had arrived at the Speaker's official residence this morning and accompanied the Speaker to the Army Hospital.
    The Speaker administered this vaccine to encourage the people to receive the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which is currently being administered in Sri Lanka. The
    vaccine was given as a gift from the Government of India to control the COVID pandemic. The Speaker thanked the Indian Government for providing this vaccine to Sri Lanka and had a discussion at length with the Indian High Commissioner on further strengthening Indo-Sri Lanka relations. 24 Government and Opposition MPs have received the Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as at 12.00 noon yesrerday(17).

