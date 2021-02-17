The Hon. Speaker receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine



The Indian High Commissioner Gopal Bagley had arrived at the Speaker's official residence this morning and accompanied the Speaker to the Army Hospital.

The Speaker administered this vaccine to encourage the people to receive the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which is currently being administered in Sri Lanka. The

vaccine was given as a gift from the Government of India to control the COVID pandemic. The Speaker thanked the Indian Government for providing this vaccine to Sri Lanka and had a discussion at length with the Indian High Commissioner on further strengthening Indo-Sri Lanka relations. 24 Government and Opposition MPs have received the Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as at 12.00 noon yesrerday(17).