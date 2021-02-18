Steps to start 200 Batik training centers island wide.

In order to popularize the local apparel among the people, the State Ministry of Batik Handloom Fabric & Local Apparel Products has taken necessary steps to start 200 Batiktraining centers under the concept of “Athkamin Lowak Dinanna”.

The main objective of this initiative is to secure the income level of the rural people, elevate the self-employment sector, and to create a proper market for local apparel products.

Under the patronage of the former President Maithripala Sirisena and at the invitation of the State Minister of Land Management, State Enterprises Land and Property Development,

Provincial Councils and Local Government Affairs, Roshan Ranasinghe, with the presence of State Minister of Rattan, Brass, Pottery, Furniture and Rural Industrial Promotion,

Prasanna Ranaweera, MP of Polonnaruwa District, Polonnaruwa District Coordinating Committee Chairman Amarakeerthi Athukorala, Governor of Polonnaruwa and the Mayor of

Polonnaruwa, Director of Sri Lanka Institute of Textile & Apparel and many other dignitaries were present at this occasion of the third initiation of the establishment of 200 Batik

Training Centers held at the Rural Development Building in Thamankaduwa, Polonnaruwa on February 17.