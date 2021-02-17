Solar panels and school equipment donated to school children in Gala Muduna village.

State Minister Duminda Dissanayake visited Gala Muduna village in Minipe Divisional Secretariat and donated solar panels and school equipment to school children of the village with the hope of brightening their future.

The State Minister and a group of people recently visited the village to inquire about the supply of electricity to the villages that have not been provided with electricity so far. The said village is engulfed in a myriad of hardships; electricity shortages, lack of electrical appliances, and around 36 families live in this village.

Mr. Dissanayake discussed the problems encountered by the villagers and assured them to provide electricity and renovate the roads as well as to repair an inactive hydroelectric generator.

In order to facilitate the education of the village, the State Minister distributed solar panels and school equipment for schools and provided a dry ration bag to all families in the village.

The villagers extended their gratitude and appreciation to the State Minister for visiting them and providing amenities as well as for assuring the provision of necessary facilities for the village.