NSA Trilateral Secretariat established at NHQ

Reaffirmed strongly with the necessity of the continuation of National Security Adviser (NSA)-level meeting between India, Sri Lanka and Maldives, a secretariat for trilateral National Security Advisers on Maritime Security Cooperation was formed under the auspices of Secretary of Defence, General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne at the Navy Headquarters (01st March 2021).

Based on an agreement reached at the 04th NSA -level trilateral meeting hosted in Colombo on 28th November 2020 with the attendance of defence chiefs of three participating countries, it was decided to establish a secretariat for the convenience of future conclaves.

Through NSA -level meetings, it is expected to pay concerns into the current maritime security environment in the region and discussed mutual cooperation in the areas of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, joint exercises and capacity building. Further, it enables participants to discuss new areas of cooperation in the fields of maritime security and threats, marine pollution and oil spill response, maritime and underwater heritage, maritime legal provisions and COVID-19 response. Meanwhile, Director Naval Operations was appointed as Coordinating Officer of the newly formed secretariat body.

Foreign Secretary and Director General of the Institute of National Security Studies, Admiral (Retd) Prof. Jayanath Colombage, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Director General Operations, Rear Admiral Prasanna Mahawithana, Director Naval Operations, Defence Attachés at High Commission of India and Maldives in Colombo, Captain Vikas Sood and Lieutenant Colonel Ismail Nasir were also present on this occasion.