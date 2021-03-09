The Official website of the Women Parliamentarians' Caucus launched

The official website of the Women Parliamentarians' Caucus ( https://slwpc.org/ ) was launched in line with International Women's Day in Parliament today (09) with the presence of the Hon. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane.





Accordingly, the website was launched under the patronage of the Hon. Prime Minister and Hon. Speaker at the invitation of the chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID-19 Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle.

Hon. Leader of the House and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunewardane, Hon. Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella and Secretary General of Parliament Dammika

Dissanayake was present at the launch ceremony.

Deputy Chairpersons of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus, State Minister of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation Dr. Seetha Arambepola and

MP Rohini Kumari Wijeratne and MPs Geetha Kumarasinghe, Manjula Dissanayake, Diana Gamage, Kokila Gunawardena, Muditha Prishanthi, Rajika Wickramasinghe and the Deputy Secretary General and Chief of Staff Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera were also present at this occasion.