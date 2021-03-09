  Schools in the Western Province will start on March 15 only for Grade 05, Grade 11 and Grade 13 – Education Minister G.L Peiris

Education Minister G.L Peiris says schools in the Western Province will start on March 15 only for Grade 05, Grade 11 and Grade 13 and the other grades will be started on April 19 after the holidays.

The Minister said this while participating in a press conference held at the Ministry of Education on March 09.

The Minister assured that today the Ministry has received the written recommendation of the Director-General of Health Services. Accordingly, it is instructed that schools in the Western Province should be reopened only for grades 5, 11, and 13 next Monday, March 15, and the other grades will be started on April 19.

He further added, students have already been admitted to schools for grade 1 but those classes have not started yet. All other classes, including Grade 1, will be started in Colombo, Kalutara and Gampaha districts in the Western Province on April 19.

The Education Minister reiterated that there is no issue in starting schools in other districts. Accordingly, all schools in all parts of the country except the Western Province will be reopened on March 15 for all grades