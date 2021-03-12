Willing to provide the necessary support to the national electricity plan - Ambassador of Turkey in Sri Lanka.

To replace the diesel power plants of Sri Lanka with 70% of the total national power generation from green and renewable sources

Ambassador of Turkey in Sri Lanka Demet Sekercioglu asserts, Turkey is willing to provide the necessary support to the national electricity plan initiated under the National Policy Framework “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour”.

The Turkish Ambassador made these comments while participating in an official discussion with Minister Dallas Alahapperuma, at the Ministry of Power recently. Wasantha Perera, Secretary to the Ministry of Power also participated in this official discussion.

The official discussion focused on enhancing the diplomatic relations and cordiality between the two countries and Minister Alahapperuma and the Turkish Ambassador further discussed the future planning and development strategies of the Sri Lankan power sector.

The Minister further added that the contribution of green and renewable energy to national power generation will be increased to 70% while the current usage of diesel will be reduced to 05% by 2025 and by 2030 Sri Lanka will reach a level where it will not depend on fuel operated power plants. To that end, it plans to develop existing renewable sources and explore new sources.

The Turkish Ambassador assured that Turkey intends to provide technical assistance for the development of renewable energy for the betterment of the power sector in Sri Lanka and to draw the attention of both public and private sector investors to the initiation of new renewable energy projects in Sri Lanka.