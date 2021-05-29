Government to provide Rs.5000 allowance again - State Minister Shehan Semasinghe

State Minister of Samurdhi, Household Economy, Micro Finance, Self-Employment and Business Development, Shehan Semasinghe asserted that given the pandemic situation and travel restrictions in the country, the Government has decided to provide the Rs. 5000 allowance again starting from June 02 and if the allowance received by a person from the government is less than Rs. 5,000, steps will be taken to pay the arrears.

The State Minister said this in a special media briefing related to essential services and the provision of relief to the public during the travel restrictions, held yesterday (28) at the Department of Government Information.

He further added that the Government has decided to provide the Rs.5000 allowance for low-income families, Samurdhi recipients and those who have lost their sources of income owing to the coronavirus. The allowance will be first given to the Samurdhi recipients and then to all other groups as soon as possible.

State Minister Semasinghe also notified that accordingly, around 6.5 million families will receive this allowance and the government has allocated funds for this purpose.