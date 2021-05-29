May 29, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    A special training for Ayurvedic staff assigned for Covid-19 treatments

    May 29, 2021
    A special training for Ayurvedic staff assigned for Covid-19 treatments

    The Ministry of Health has decided to provide special training on Covid-19 treatment methods for the Ayurvedic staff who have been assigned for Covid-19 treatment services and this special training is scheduled to begin in the next two days.



    The decision was made at the COVID-19 Special Performance Review Committee meeting which was held yesterday (28) under the patronage of the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi at the Ministry of Health.

    The committee also decided to launch a vaccination program targeting the garment factory employees in the trade zones in various parts of the country.

    Minister Wanniarachchi also instructed the health officials to initiate a program to vaccinate the people of other areas with a high risk of the country apart from the Western Province.  

    State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Rural and Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health, Sisira Jayakody stated that the Department of Ayurveda has been given instructions to provide the necessary physical and human resources for the suppression of the pandemic.

    Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Major General Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Director General of Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena, Secretaries to the State Ministry, Dr. Saman Rathnayake and Dr. Kumari Weerasekara and other health officials were present at this meeting.

    « Government to provide Rs.5000 allowance again - State Minister Shehan Semasinghe
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya