A special training for Ayurvedic staff assigned for Covid-19 treatments





The decision was made at the COVID-19 Special Performance Review Committee meeting which was held yesterday (28) under the patronage of the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi at the Ministry of Health.



The committee also decided to launch a vaccination program targeting the garment factory employees in the trade zones in various parts of the country.



Minister Wanniarachchi also instructed the health officials to initiate a program to vaccinate the people of other areas with a high risk of the country apart from the Western Province.



State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Rural and Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health, Sisira Jayakody stated that the Department of Ayurveda has been given instructions to provide the necessary physical and human resources for the suppression of the pandemic.



Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Major General Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Director General of Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena, Secretaries to the State Ministry, Dr. Saman Rathnayake and Dr. Kumari Weerasekara and other health officials were present at this meeting.