Minister of Public Security, Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekara stated that 197 new police stations will be set up to ease the process of lodging public complaints.

The Minister said this last Friday (18) during a special media briefing on the Easter Sunday Attack held at the Department of Government Information.

According to the Minister, 57 police stations have already been established under this initiative and necessary action will be taken to establish the remaining police stations as soon as possible.