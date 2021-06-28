Committee on High Posts approves the appointments of 02 Ambassadors, 03 Secretaries to Ministries and a Chairman

The Committee on High Posts approved the appointments of 02 Ambassadors, 03 Secretaries to Ministries and a Chairman, the Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake said.



The Committee on High Posts chaired by the Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena held on the 23 rd of June 2021 approved the aforesaid appointments.



Hon. Minister of Foreign and Leader of the House of Parliament Dinesh Gunawardena, Hon. Minister of Highways and Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando, Hon. Minister of Labour Nimal Siripala de Silva, Hon. (Dr.) Ramesh Pathirana, Hon. State Minister (Dr.) Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Hon. State Minister Vidura Wickramanayaka and Hon. Parliamentarians W.D.J Seneviratne and Anura Priyadharshana Yapa were present at the meeting.

Furthermore, the Secretary General stated that approval was also given to the New Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Federative Republic of Brazil Brazil Mr. D.M.S.P Dassanayake and Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Islamic Republic of Iran Mr. G.M. V Wishwanath Aponsu who was called before the Committee.

The Committee also approved the appointments of Mr. M. N. Ranasinghe as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Production and Supply of Fertilizer and Regulation of Chemical Fertilizer and Insecticide Use, Mr. Vidanapathirana as the Secretary to the Ministry of Wildlife & Forest Conservation and Mr. S.M.D.L.K De Alwis as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Vehicle Regulation, Bus transport Services and Train Compartments and Motor Car Industry. Approval was also given to Mr. V.P.K Anusha Palpita as the Chairman to the Development Lotteries Board Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake said.